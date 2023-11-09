GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on overnight bounce from weekly low, remains below 1.2300

- GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow range on Thursday.
- A further decline in the US bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends some support.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate hike is holding back traders from placing fresh directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair stalls the overnight modest bounce from the 1.2240 area or the weekly low near the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2280 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
The US Treasury bond yields prolong the recent downfall in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike interest rates again and keep the USD bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bearish bets around the USD and prefer to wait for more clarity on the Fed's future rate-hike path.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, meanwhile, did not comment on monetary policy in a speech on Wednesday and is also due to speak later this Thursday. Investors will closely scrutinize his comments for cues about the next policy move, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair in the absence of any relevant data from the UK.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, struggles to attract buyers on the back of mixed signals from the Bank of England (BoE) officials over the possibility of a rate cut next year. BoE's Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that current market pricing for a first-rate cut in August 2024 does not seem totally unreasonable. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, however, pushed back against speculation about interest rate cuts.
Moving ahead, traders on Thursday will take cues from a scheduled speech by BoE's Pill. Later during the early North American session, the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will also be looked upon for short-term opportunities, though the focus will remain glued to Powell's speech. Nevertheless, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2196
|Daily SMA50
|1.2284
|Daily SMA100
|1.2533
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2302
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains traction toward 0.6450 despite mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is looking to extend the renewed upside toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, The Aussie pair ignores the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY falls from 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is retreating from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold holds ground above $1,950 amid downbeat China CPI
Gold price maintains its position above $1,950, attempting to halt the losses during the Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal is experiencing a negative tone, potentially influenced by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials resisting the notion of reducing interest rates.
Ripple Swell disappoints retail investors but brings good news to institutions as XRP price pulls back
XRP price has the potential of witnessing volatility down the road as Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Even on a wobbly day, S&P 500 notches eighth straight win
The US stock market showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with investors primarily focused on the bond auction and corporate earnings reports amid a week of limited economic data releases.