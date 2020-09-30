GBP/USD struggles near daily lows, just above 1.2800 mark

- A combination of factors prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- The GBP bulls shrugged off comments by the BoE chief economist, Andy Haldane.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and added to the weaker tone.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2800 mark and quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak. The British pound was being weighed down by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments on Tuesday, which coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Speaking at an online event organized by Queen's University Belfast, Bailey reiterated that the BoE was not out of ammunition with regards to additional quantitative easing. Bailey further added that policymakers have not ruled out the possibility of using negative interest rates but are realistic about challenges from banking retail deposits.
Separately, the BoE's chief economist, Andy Haldane downplayed expectations of negative rates in the short-term and said that none of the conditions for negative rates has been satisfied. The GBP/USD pair, however, struggled to attract any buying interest and even shrugged off the latest optimism over a Brexit deal.
On the other hand, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment drove some haven flows toward the US dollar. A goodish pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. A messy end of the first US presidential debate, followed by the incumbent President Donald Trump's warning that election results could be delayed for months added to the already uncertain environment and triggered a fresh leg down in the equity markets.
The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading around the 1.2820-15 region and had a rather muted reaction to the final UK Q2 GDP print. Later during the early North American session, the final version of the US GDP report will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the release of ADP report, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data will be looked upon for some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.282
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2936
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.2744
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2903
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2823
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. Investors are awaiting the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls figures and final US GDP.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.