- GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow trading band heading into the North American session.
- A combination of factors helps revive the USD demand and acts as a headwind for the major.
- The downside seems limited as traders prefer to wait for the release of the US Q4 GDP report.
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and extends its rangebound price action heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.2400 mark, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next directional move.
Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and look to the first estimate of the fourth quarter US GDP report for a fresh impetus. In the meantime, an intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and a softer risk tone assist the safe-haven US Dollar to stage a modest recovery from an eight-month low. This, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though the downside seems cushioned, at least for the time being.
Rising bets for a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Furthermore, speculations that elevated consumer inflation will force the Bank of England (BoE) to continue lifting rates should offer some support to the British Pound. This supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Traders, however, seem reluctant ahead of the key US macro releases - the Advance Q4 GDP print, Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales data. The focus will then shift to the US Core PCE Price Index, due on Friday, which will play a key role in influencing the Fed's rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair ahead of next week's crucial central bank event risks.
Finally, from a technical perspective, the Cable is in a medium-term uptrend ever since reversing at the September 2022 lows, and this gives bulls an added advantage. Scoping in, GBP/USD remains rangebound within an 8-day-long consolidation the ceiling of which is at 1.2450 and the floor at 1.2260. The fact the oscillators are in neutral territory - if subdued - on most timeframes suggests the pair has room to continue rising if it can successfully break above the range highs. Such a move might be expected to rise up to circa 1.2600, or at a conservative estimate 1.2530 (the height of the consolidation extrapolated 100% and 61.8% higher respectively).
Alternatively, a break below the last higher low of the uptrend, which marks the range floor at 1.2260 and the low of January 24, would change the picture to one that is more bearish, and suggest further downside to a target zone between 1.2150-1.2200. For things to turn really ugly for GBP/USD traders you'd need to see a break and close below the long-term trendline at about 1.2170-90.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.2142
|Daily SMA100
|1.1749
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar rebounds modestly after upbeat US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar Index rose modestly and turned positive on the day near 102.00 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 2.9%, compared to market expectation of 2.6%, and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area after US GDP
EUR/USD declined below 1.0900 with the initial reaction to the US GDP data but managed to erase a portion of its losses already. The US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in Q4, surpassing the market expectation of 2.6%.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.