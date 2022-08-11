- GBP/USD is facing barricades around 1.2200 as investors await UK GDP data.
- A vulnerable UK GDP will accelerate troubles for the BOE.
- Higher Initial Jobless Claims have supported the DXY at lower levels.
The GBP/USD pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 1.2200 after a modest rebound from 1.2185. The asset defended Wednesday’s low at around 1.2180 but is now displaying a torpid rebound, which could be fragilized effortlessly by the market participants. The cable is expected to remain subdued as investors are awaiting the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Apart from that, the release of the Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data holds utmost importance.
As per the market consensus, the UK economy has shrunk by 0.2% in the second quarter of CY2022 vs. the expansion of 0.8% recorded in Q1CY22. Also, the annual data is expected to shift lower to 2.8% from the prior release of 8.7%. An occurrence of the same is likely to create more troubles for the Bank of England (BOE). The central bank is already stuck in the laborious job of dealing with ramping up inflation and over that, a slump in growth rates will restrict the BOE to combat price pressures with full power.
Adding to that, the Manufacturing Production data is also expected to display a vulnerable performance. The economic data is expected to slip lower to 0.9% against the former release of 2.3% on an annual basis. Adding to that, the monthly data is expected to display a de-growth of 1.8% against the previous print of 1.4%.
Whereas the Industrial Production data is seen higher by 20 basis points on yearly basis but the monthly culture is likely to land in negative territory.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) defended the downside bias confidently and now, has advanced to near 105.20. Printing of higher jobless claims by the first-timers supported the DXY from refreshing its monthly lows. The economic data landed at 262k, mostly in line with the expectations but lower than the prior release of 248k.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2066
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2445
|Daily SMA200
|1.2926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2065
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2518
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
