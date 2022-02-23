GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.3600 mark, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday amid subdued USD demand.
- A positive risk tone was seen as a key factor weighing the safe-haven greenback.
- BoE rate hike bets remained supportive, though geopolitical risks might cap gains.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3600 mark.
The pair built on the previous day's late rebound from the multi-day low, around the 1.3540-1.3535 area, and gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid subdued US dollar demand. Despite the recent geopolitical developments, the fact that new economic sanctions on Russia were not as bad as feared helped ease the nervousness over the situation in Ukraine. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound also drew support from hawkish comments by the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, saying that some further tightening is likely to be appropriate in the coming months. This reinforced expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the BoE. In fact, investors are pricing in another rate hike at the next scheduled BoE meeting that concludes on March 17. This was seen as another factor behind the GBP/USD pair's intraday move up. That said, the upside seems limited amid rising geopolitical tensions.
The risk of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine might continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and keep a lid on the optimistic market move. It is worth recalling that Russian President Vladimir Putin upped the ante on Monday by recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and allowing troops to enter the area to maintain peace. Moreover, Russia's upper house voted in favour of giving Putin the authority to deploy forces abroad. This should limit losses for the buck and cap the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
Apart from this, the lack of progress in talks to resolve the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement might further hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. That said, developments surrounding the situation in Ukraine will influence the USD, which, in turn, should provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3534
|Daily SMA50
|1.3511
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid better mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1300 amid a better market mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. The risk sentiment is leaning positive following an important pivot in the diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 ahead of BOE MPR hearings
GBP/USD is struggling to extend gains above 1.3600 amid looming Brexit and geopolitical risks, despite the risk-on mood. Brexit talks to continue on a more regular basis while the UK leads in levying extra sanctions on Russia.
Gold on the backfoot below $1,900, geopolitics eyed
Gold price is easing below the trading range of $1897.70-1901.70 formed in the Asian session. Investors are waiting for fresh impetus on the sanctions status on Russia by the Western leaders. The US and Britain have already imposed sanctions on Russia against its arbitrariness.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday.