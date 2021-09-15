GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday.
  • Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region following the release of the latest UK CPI report, though lacked any follow-through buying.

The pair showed some resilience below the 1.3800 mark on Wednesday and staged a modest bounce from support marked by the lower boundary of an ascending trend channel extending from August swing lows. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to stall the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 1.3910-15 region, or the highest level since August 6 touched in reaction to the softer US CPI report.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains after stronger-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI accelerated to 0.7% in August as against 0.5% anticipated and a flat reading in the previous month. The rate of inflation over the past year also surpassed market expectations and jumped 3.2% during the reported month from 2% in July.

The positive data, however, did little to impress bulls traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair amid a modest US dollar strength. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressure, investors seem convinced that the Fed could begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus later this year. This, along with rebounding US Treasury bond yields, underpinned the greenback.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate for some impetus later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3812
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.381
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.377
Daily SMA50 1.3807
Daily SMA100 1.3916
Daily SMA200 1.383
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3913
Previous Daily Low 1.3804
Previous Weekly High 1.3889
Previous Weekly Low 1.3726
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3871
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3733
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3662
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.399

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

