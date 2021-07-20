GBP/USD has hit a fresh five-month low as worries about the Delta covid variant rise. As FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam notes, bears eye the 1.3565 level.
See – GBP/USD: Sterling slumps lower, holding above 1.3640 is key to see a consolidation – Commerzbank
Fundamentals point to further falls
“GBP/USD's tumble below the 1.3670 double-bottom was also exacerbated by the risk-off mood in markets, which favors a light to the safety of the US dollar. The delta strain is spreading rapidly all over the world, causing investors a rethink the economic recovery. The dollar's breather early on Tuesday and cable's inability to take advantage of it is a bearish sign. A currency pair that cannot recover is set to tumble.”
“Advanced vaccination campaigns in the US and especially the UK should keep hospitalizations and deaths at low levels – this wave is far less deadly than the previous ones. However, the suffering has yet to peak – it is still not the time to buy the Delta dip.”
“Sterling was also hit by dovish comments from Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel, who prefers refraining from tightening. Brexit issues continue weighing on the pound. The EU and the UK remain at loggerheads around the Northern Irish protocol.”
“Immediate support is at 1.3627, the fresh five-month low. The next cushion is at 1.3610, a support line from early in the year. The critical level to watch is 1.3565, which is the February trough. Further down, 1.3450 awaits GBP/USD bears.”
“The broken double bottom of 1.3670 switches to resistance. It is followed by 1.3730, 1.3750 and 1.38, all levels that provided support before the recent fall.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.