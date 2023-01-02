- GBP/USD retreats from intraday high to snap two-day uptrend.
- British labor strike, UK PM Sunak’s push back to childcare reform joins geopolitical concerns to weigh on Cable.
- Holidays in UK, US restrict market moves as 2023 begins.
- Final readings of UK PMIs for December, US employment data and FOMC Minutes are this week’s crucial catalysts.
GBP/USD takes offers to pare intraday gains around 1.2080, teasing bears for the first time in three days, even as the holiday mood limits the Cable pair’s immediate moves.
Multiple negatives surrounding the UK seemed to have lured the GBP/USD bears of late. Among them, British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak’s shelving of the plans for a major overhaul of the childcare system aimed at saving parents money and helping them return to work, per The Telegraph, gains major attention.
On the same line are the updates surrounding the UK labor strikes as The Times report that the British ministers think unions will run out of money and have to back down but the unions reject the claim, accuse govt of sabotage & say they have financial firepower. Additionally, the UK’s sanctioning of Russian military commanders and Iranian businessmen, as well as the British Defense authorities’ request for more funding, also seemed to have probed the GBP/USD buyers of late.
Elsewhere, downbeat prints of the US data and the year-end consolidation dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) to refresh a seven-month low the previous day. That said, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index crossed the market consensus of 41.2 and the 37.2 previous readings to print the 44.9 figures for December. Even so, the activity gauge signaled contraction for the fourth consecutive month.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with mild losses but the US Treasury bond yields recovered, which in turn probes the GBP/USD bulls who previously held the reins.
Looking forward, a light calendar and off in multiple markets could offer a dull Monday but the British political plays could entertain the GBP/USD pair traders.
For the week, final readings of the UK’s activity numbers for December and the US employment report for the said month will be important for the GBP/USD pair traders to watch for clear directions. Also crucial will be the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting mid the Fed’s rejection of dovish bias.
Overall, GBP/USD bulls seem to run out of steam but the lack of marker participation seems to limit the pair’s moves.
Technical analysis
A 200-SMA level around 1.2100 precedes the stated triangle’s upper line near 1.2110 to restrict short-term advances of the GBP/USD prices. It’s worth noting, however, that the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought, join the 1.2000 psychological magnet to limit the Cable pair’s immediate downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1906
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.2046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.201
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
