GBP/USD stabilizes above mid-1.3200s after Brexit-led intraday volatility

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The incoming Brexit-related headlines triggered some volatility around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
  • Indications of progress in Brexit talks continued underpinned the sterling and helped limit losses.
  • COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and further extended some support.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves during the early European session and now seems to have stabilized above mid-1.3200s.

The pair prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and shot to fresh two-month tops – levels beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark – during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair, however, started losing momentum and retreated around 75 pips in reaction to the news that Brexit negotiators will miss the mid-November deadline to finalize a deal.

However, the fact that progress is being made, investors remained optimistic over the possibility of a last-minute compromise on key sticking points. It is worth reporting that Daily Express' Brussels correspondent, Joe Barnes tweeted this Wednesday that British negotiators have accepted the dispute settlement for goods and services, but not the level-playing field and fisheries.

This, in turn, continued underpinning the British pound and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the 
US dollar further collaborated towards limiting any deeper losses for the major amid the recent positive development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Concerns about the continuous surge in new infections in the United States and the imposition of stricter restrictions in several US states revived hopes for a substantial fiscal stimulus to support the economy. This, along with a sliding US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3262
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3248
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3028
Daily SMA50 1.2976
Daily SMA100 1.2917
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3278
Previous Daily Low 1.3153
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

