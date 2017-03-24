GBP/USD SMA cross argues move higher

The recapture of previous swing highs has resulted in a cross of the GBP/USD 50-period above the 200 SMA.



The signal emerged on 4-hour charts further bolstering the near-term GBP/USD price structure. While breakout traders will wait for a close above recent tops to negotiate a new bull move, less conservative participants will expect a re-test of the crossing level to prove benevolent for continued upside.