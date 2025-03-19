- GBP/USD drops 0.20% to 1.2971, retreating from a daily high above 1.30 as the US Dollar strengthens.
- Markets price in 57 bps of Fed rate cuts, but Trump’s trade policies could delay the easing cycle.
- BoE expected to hold rates at 4.5%, while UK labor data remains in focus for future monetary policy shifts.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is dropping 0.20% against the Greenback during the North American session as traders await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy decision. Investors are also looking for an update on economic projections, which could lay the blueprint for what the Fed might do in the upcoming months. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2971 after hitting a daily high above 1.30.
Greenback strength and Fed uncertainty weigh on Sterling ahead of key policy updates
The market mood is mixed, with United States (US) equities trading in the green while European ones are not doing so well. The US economic schedule is absent and market players are awaiting the Fed’s decision at 18:00 GMT.
Traders had priced the Fed to ease policy by 57 basis points (bps) throughout the year. Nevertheless, President Donald Trump's inflation-prone US trade policies could prevent the US central bank from continuing its rate-cutting cycle and waiting to assess the impact on the economy.
So far, an Atlanta Fed model updated on Tuesday shows that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to contract 1.8% in Q1 2025.
Aside from this, the recovery of the Greenback halted Cable’s gains above 1.30. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance versus a basket of six other currencies, posted gains of 0.40%, up at 103.65.
Across the pond, United Kingdom (UK) labor market data will be cautiously dissected by market players ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision. The BoE is expected to hold rates at 4.5%, according to money market futures data.
GBP/USD Price Chart: Technical outlook
GBP/USD continued to trend up steadily, with no volatile movements so far, as traders await the Fed’s decision. On the upside, key resistance levels lie at 1.3009, the current year-to-date (YTD) peak, followed by November’s 6 high at 1.3047 and 1.31. Momentum shows that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge, as depicted by a flat Relative Strength Index (RSI) near overbought territory.
Conversely, the pair could extend its losses toward 1.2911, the March 17 swing low, ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2795.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.55%
|0.28%
|0.39%
|0.17%
|0.44%
|0.58%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.55%
|-0.28%
|-0.18%
|-0.38%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|0.18%
|0.30%
|0.13%
|JPY
|-0.39%
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.38%
|0.10%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.43%
|0.23%
|AUD
|-0.44%
|0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.29%
|0.12%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|-0.58%
|-0.03%
|-0.30%
|-0.16%
|-0.43%
|-0.12%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.42%
|0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.0870 ahead of the Fed
Investors' cautious approach appears to be bolstering the US Dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision scheduled for later this evening in Europe, while the EUR/USD has fallen back below 1.0900 after reaching its year-to-date highs on Tuesday.
Gold treads water around $3,030, looks at the Fed
Gold alternates gains with losses after reaching a record high near $3,050 earlier today. Traders, in the meantime, await the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision and the release of the revised Summary of Economic Projections.
GBP/USD remains side lined near 1.2970 prior to the FOMC event
GBP/USD comes under pressure and slips back to the 1.2970 region following Tuesday's breakout of the key 1.3000 hurdle in a context of renewed strength in the Greenback ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set to keep interest rate unchanged amid US recession fears and Trump tariff concerns
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank to leave policy settings unchanged for the second consecutive meeting, after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.5% range in December.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.