GBP/USD slides to fresh session low, around mid-1.2300s

- GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Monday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- Reports of a split on Johnson's coronavirus strategy further weighed on the sterling.
- The third round of Brexit negotiations eyed for the next leg of a directional move.
The intraday selling around the British pound picked up paced in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh session lows, around mid-1.2300s.
The pair extended the previous session's intraday pullback from the 1.2465 region and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand.
As investors looked past Friday's disastrous US NFP report, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields revived the greenback demand and turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the cable.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden drop during the early European session followed reports that UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing Cabinet splits over his move to quarantine all travellers coming to the UK for 14 days.
This comes on the back of persistent Brexit uncertainties, which took its toll on the British pound. The pair has now erased Friday's positive move as the focus now shifts to a fresh round of Brexit negotiations starting this Monday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and provide some trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
A subsequent weakness below the 1.2340-35 region now seems to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2300 mark before the pair eventually drops to last week’s swing lows, around the 1.2265 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2400 round-figure mark might continue to act as immediate resistance and is followed by Friday’s swing high, around the 1.2465 region, which if cleared might lift the pair towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.