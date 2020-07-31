GBP/USD sits near 4-1/2-month tops, around mid-1.3100s

- Sustained USD selling assisted GBP/USD to gain traction for the tenth consecutive day on Friday.
- Growth concerns, fiscal impasse, a steep decline in the US bond yields weighed heavily on the buck.
- Technical buying above 1.3100 mark remained supportive; overbought conditions warrant caution.
The GBP/USD pair broke out of its European session consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-month tops, around the 1.3160 region in the last hour.
The pair prolonged its recent strong bullish trajectory and continued gaining positive traction for the tenth consecutive session on Friday. The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors fueling the momentum, which got an additional boost from some technical buying above the 1.3100 mark.
Investors remain worried that the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases could undermine the US economic recovery. The market concerns resurfaced following the release of the advance US GDP report on Thursday, which showed that the world's largest economy collapsed by 32.9% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2020.
The greenback was further pressured by a more dovish FOMC statement on Wednesday, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal measures. It is worth reporting that Republicans and Democrats have been struggling to reach a deal ahead of the expiry of some earlier provisions this Friday.
The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite following the release of second-tier US economic data – Core PCE Price Index and Personal Income/Spending data. Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Chicago PMI and Revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment, though is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus.
With the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the GBP/USD pair strong move up, bulls seemed rather unaffected by renewed lockdown measures in northwest England. The UK government imposed new restrictions on 4.3 million people in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire after the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution before placing fresh bullish bets. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair seems all set to post strong gains for the second consecutive week – also marking its fourth week of a positive move in the previous five – and record the highest weekly close since late January.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3146
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2687
|Daily SMA50
|1.2558
|Daily SMA100
|1.2417
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3103
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2945
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2889
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
