- GBP/USD is registering minuscule losses of 0.05% on Thursday.
- The jump in producer prices in the US and strong labor market data would keep the Fed tightening monetary policy.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Daily close below the 100-day EMA will cement the downward bias.
The GBP/USD is subdued in the mid-North American session spurred by a jump in producer inflation in the United States (US). In contrast, Wednesday’s UK inflation data weakened the Pound Sterling (GBP) as inflation slowed. Hence, the GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2000/15 range, below its opening price.
The US PPI uptick and the tight labor market are likely to pressure the Federal Reserve
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the Producer Price Index in January increased by 0.7% from December, which was higher than the expected jump of 0.4%. Excluding items prone to rapid price changes, the so-called core PPI rose by 0.5% vs. an estimated increase of 0.3%. Although the year-over-year data was lower than the previous month, the monthly figures indicate that inflation is persistently high and may require additional actions by the Federal Reserve to address it.
Following the data release, the GBP/USD slid from around the daily pivot point at 1.2060 and dropped towards the 1.1978 area before reclaiming the 1.2000 figure.
At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on February 11 came at 194K, beneath the prior reading of 196K, and showed the labor market’s resilience. Albeit high-tech companies announced layoffs, unemployment claims lower reads would pressure the Federal Reserve, and it might open the door for additional tightening than foreseen.
In the meantime, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index plunged sharply to -24.3 vs. -7.4 estimates by analysts. The poll delivered comments by producers which said that input prices are rising after ten months of cooling down.
Across the pond, a softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the UK, down to 10.1% from 10.5% in December, on an annual basis. UK bond yields eased after the data release as a reflection that the Bank of England (BoE) would not need to tighten monetary conditions aggressively.
Given the backdrop, the GBP/USD might extend its losses due to recent data in the United States (US), which would trigger a reaction by the Fed. Money market futures expect at least two 25 bps interest rate increases, which will lift the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to the 5-5.25% range. That said, further GBP/USD downside is expected, with sellers already dragging prices below the 20, 50, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
GBP/USD Technical analysis
The GBP/USD daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased. Thursday’s price action shows sellers pushing the exchange rate to close below the 100-day EMA at 1.2035. That would cement the downward bias, exposing the 1.2000 figure, followed by February’s low at 1.1960 and the psychological 1.1900 figure. As an alternate scenario, if the GBP/USD reclaims the 100-day EMA, that could pave the way for 1.2100.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2016
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2234
|Daily SMA50
|1.2183
|Daily SMA100
|1.1885
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.199
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after latest US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined at a softer pace than expected in January and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2000 before staging a rebound. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory following the latest data releases from the US, however, the US Dollar holds its ground and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD lower lows maintain $1,800 at sight Premium
Spot gold extended its bearish route, posting a fresh February low of $1,827.65 following the release of United States macroeconomic data. The US Dollar consolidated its latest gains throughout the first half of the day, with stock markets hovering around their opening levels.
MASK price ready to jump 25% under these specific conditions
Mask Network (MASK) had had a staggering performance these past three days, even before the US inflation numbers came out. With traders becoming convinced that 2023 is the year of the turnaround that will reintroduce more normal market conditions, price action is seeing investor inflow to get ahead of that.
Roku Earnings: ROKU stock up 10% despite extreme growth in Q4 operating expenses
Roku (ROKU) stock has leapt ahead by 10% in Thursday's premarket after the previous day delivering a large beat to revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Afterhours on Wednesday Roku reported revenue of $867 million that destroyed Wall Street consensus for $803 million.