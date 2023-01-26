GBP/USD seeks stability above 1.2400 for a fresh upside, spotlight is on US GDP

- GBP/USD is looking to shift its auction above 1.2400 for a fresh upside, supported by the risk-on impulse.
- The US economic data will be on the radar for further guidance.
- A lower UK PPI might trim inflation projections and will delight the BoE.
The GBP/USD pair is aiming to shift its auction profile above the critical resistance of 1.2410 in the Tokyo session. The cable is struggling to extend its recovery, however, the upside bias is solid as investors have underpinned the risk aversion theme. Market sentiment is highly positive as the S&P500 futures are displaying moderate gains in Asia.
S&P500 futures are not losing their foot despite mixed corporate earnings. Soaring expectations of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its upcoming monetary policy meeting, scheduled for February is offsetting the uncertainty about mixed earnings. Also, the higher risk appetite of the market participants has improved demand for US government bonds. The 10-year US treasury yields have dropped to 3.44%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering around a seven-month at 101.10 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors await the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data for further cues. Considering the fact that Fed chair Jerome Powell has tightened the monetary policy on an extreme note in CY2022, the street is expecting a contraction in the scale of economic activities. As per the projections, the economic data is seen at 2.6% lower than the former release of 3.2%.
Apart from that, the catalyst that will impact the US Dollar Index (DXY) is the preliminary Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the fourth quarter of CY2022. The economic data is expected to escalate to 5.3% from the prior release of 4.7%. Also, the Durable Goods Orders data will be keenly watched, which is seen at 2.5% vs. -2.1% in the prior release.
On the United Kingdom front, a sheer decline in core Producer Price Index (PPI) Output data has trimmed inflation projections. Producers have increased prices of goods and services at factory gates by 12.4% lower than the consensus of 13.9% and the prior figure of 13.0%. This is going to delight the Bank of England (BoE), which is putting blood and sweat in compressing the roaring inflation.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.2142
|Daily SMA100
|1.1749
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100 ahead of key US events
AUD/USD is holding minor gains above 0.7100 in a quiet Asian start to Thursday following a more eventful Wednesday where Australian CPI data made for heightened volatility. Ahead of the US Q4 GDP release, the US Dollar is licking its wound, lending support to the pair.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce near 129.50, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY is trading around 129.50, holding its rebound in Thursday's Asian session. The pair almost tested the 129.00 level on the BoJ's January meeting Summary of Opinions. But a pause in the US Dollar decline is aiding USD/JPY ahead of the US GDP data.
Gold bulls approach $1,967 ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold price holds onto the bullish bias for the fourth consecutive day as it rises to the fresh high since April 2022 to near $1,950 during early Thursday. The precious metal cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness ahead of the first readings of the United States' fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
Cardano price has maintained a rather low profile throughout the month of January as the third-generation cryptocurrency only registered a 57% rise over the last four weeks. However, this is expected to change over the next few days as Cardano prepares for one of its biggest developments.
The Fed’s crossroads – hawkish or dovish?
While Flash US PMI declined further in January, the input inflation accelerated. It’s not clear whether the Fed should become more dovish or hawkish – and that impacts gold.