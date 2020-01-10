GBP/USD risk reversals hit highest since June 2018

GBP/USD three-month risk reversals (GBP3MRR), a gauge of calls to puts, has jumped to -0.675 - the highest level since June 2018 - indicating the implied volatility claimed by the put options (bearish bets) on the British Pound has hit a 19-month low.

Put simply, investors are expecting GBP/USD to move higher over the next three months.

The currency pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.3064.

GBP3MRR