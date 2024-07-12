GBP/USD rises to 12-month high on Friday as markets pile into rate cut hopes

GBP/USD approaches 1.3900 for the first time in a year.

US PPI producer-level inflation rose faster than expected in June.

Despite inflation risks, markets have pinned hopes on a September rate cut.

GBP/USD wrapped up Friday on the high side of a two-week rally as the US Dollar broadly buckles under the weight of investors dog-piling into hopes of getting a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. Markets are shrugging off an unexpected uptick in Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation, which accelerated faster than expected in June and could put pressure on key Fed inflation metrics looking forward.

Forecasting the Coming Week: Fed rate cut bets and the ECB should rule the sentiment

In June, the core Producer Price Index (PPI) for wholesale inflation in the US accelerated to 3.0% year-over-year, exceeding the expected 2.5%. Additionally, the previous period's figure was revised upward to 2.6% from the initial 2.3%. Despite the significant increase in producer-level inflation, the market's attention has turned to the decrease in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation earlier in the week, leading to heightened expectations of a rate cut.

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is a significant probability of a quarter-point rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting on September 18. Rate traders are also currently pricing in at least three rate cuts in total for 2024, which is more than the one or two cuts projected by the Fed by December.

Economic Indicator Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) The Producer Price Index ex Food & energy released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Those volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish). Read more. Last release: Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 3% Consensus: 2.5% Previous: 2.3% Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

In other US economic data released on Friday, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index survey dropped to a seven-month low of 66.0, falling short of the expected increase to 68.5. This reflects increasing discouragement among US consumers about the economic outlook. Additionally, the University of Michigan's 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations decreased slightly in July to 2.9% from the previous 3.0%. It's worth noting that long-term consumer inflation expectations remain significantly higher than the Fed's target annual inflation rate of 2.0%.

Coming up next week, the Sterling will face down the UK’s own Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation release, slated for next Wednesday. UK labor data and Retail Sales will follow up in the back half of the week, and on the Greenback side, US Retail Sales will drop earlier in the week on Tuesday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.61% -1.32% -1.78% -0.07% -0.50% 0.31% -0.19% EUR 0.61% -0.52% -0.86% 0.86% 0.27% 1.27% 0.77% GBP 1.32% 0.52% -0.37% 1.41% 0.79% 1.79% 1.30% JPY 1.78% 0.86% 0.37% 1.74% 1.32% 2.29% 1.68% CAD 0.07% -0.86% -1.41% -1.74% -0.48% 0.38% -0.09% AUD 0.50% -0.27% -0.79% -1.32% 0.48% 1.00% 0.50% NZD -0.31% -1.27% -1.79% -2.29% -0.38% -1.00% -0.49% CHF 0.19% -0.77% -1.30% -1.68% 0.09% -0.50% 0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

Cable rallied back into 12-month highs on Friday, extending into a second straight week of firm gains and inching back toward the 1.3000 handle. GBP/USD has risen nearly 3% in July, climbing from the month’s early swing low to 1.2615.

GBP/USD has closed in the green for all but two of the last twelve consecutive trading days as the pair vaults upwards from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2620. Bulls will be looking to drag bids into 2023’s peak of 1.3142, while bearish pressure will be looking to drag price action back to the 50-day EMA at 1.2715.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart