GBP/USD reverses post-BoE gains to two-week high, offered around 1.3570 ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and snapped five days of the winning streak.
  • A more hawkish BoE decision should act as a tailwind for sterling and limit the downside.
  • Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US jobs data.

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3570 region.

Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3600 mark, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped five successive days of the winning streak. The downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking following a strong runup to a two-week high, around the 1.3625-1.3630 area touched after the Bank of England decision on Thursday.

It is worth recalling that the BoE hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 0.50%. This marked the first back-to-back raises since 2004 and was backed by a more hawkish vote distribution, which showed that four out of nine MPC members backed an aggressive 50 bps increase in borrowing costs. This, in turn, should underpin sterling and limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar languished near a two-and-half-week low touched earlier this Friday, though some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support. The USD price dynamics, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Moreover, investors seemed reluctant ahead of the release of the US NFP report.

The closely-watched monthly jobs data, due later during the early North American session, is expected to show that the US economy added 150K jobs in January, down from 199K in the previous month. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair, allowing traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3571
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3592
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3563
Daily SMA50 1.3433
Daily SMA100 1.3513
Daily SMA200 1.3713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3628
Previous Daily Low 1.3538
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3358
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3572
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3496
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3454
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3634
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3724

 

 

