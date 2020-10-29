GBP/USD returns above 1.2900 after bouncing from 1.2880 lows

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD picks up from day lows at 1.2880 and returns above 1.2900.
  • The pound remains on the defensive amid a strong US dollar.
  • Below 1.2928, GBP/USD's upside bias will be negated - Commerzbank.

The pound sterling has trimmed previous losses on the late US session, after bouncing from 10-day lows at 1.1880 to regain the 1.2900 level.

GBP remains weak amid overall USD strength

Cable has depreciated for the second consecutive day on Thursday, weighed by the overall US dollar strength. A combination of market concerns about the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, aggravated by the new round of lockdowns imposed in Europe and the uncertainty about the US elections has fuelled the US dollar to hit one-month highs against a basket of currencies.

On the positive side, the softer tone of the Brexit news this week seems to have offered some support for the sterling. With only two months to clinch a deal to avoid an unorderly exit from the EU, the status of the negotiations remain the main driver of the pound. On this backdrop, the extension of the talks this week has boosted the confidence of a last-minute agreement.

GBP/USD important support at 1.2928 - Commerzbank

On the technical domain, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, points out to key support at 1.2928 to maintain the upside bias: “GBP/USD has eased back to, tested and held the near-term uptrend at 1.2928. While this holds, the market is capable of retesting the 1.3201 March high and the recent high at 1.3483(…)Below the 1.2928 uptrend lies 1.2814 the June high. Failure here will target 1.2709 the 200-day ma then 1.2445 and 1.2250/00.”

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2927
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.2983
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2982
Daily SMA50 1.3006
Daily SMA100 1.2868
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.2917
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3206

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid

AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid

AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650

EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650

EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.

EUR/USD News

Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.

Gold News

WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside

WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside

WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.

Oil News

How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week

How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week

Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures