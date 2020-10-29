GBP/USD returns above 1.2900 after bouncing from 1.2880 lows

- GBP/USD picks up from day lows at 1.2880 and returns above 1.2900.
- The pound remains on the defensive amid a strong US dollar.
- Below 1.2928, GBP/USD's upside bias will be negated - Commerzbank.
The pound sterling has trimmed previous losses on the late US session, after bouncing from 10-day lows at 1.1880 to regain the 1.2900 level.
GBP remains weak amid overall USD strength
Cable has depreciated for the second consecutive day on Thursday, weighed by the overall US dollar strength. A combination of market concerns about the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, aggravated by the new round of lockdowns imposed in Europe and the uncertainty about the US elections has fuelled the US dollar to hit one-month highs against a basket of currencies.
On the positive side, the softer tone of the Brexit news this week seems to have offered some support for the sterling. With only two months to clinch a deal to avoid an unorderly exit from the EU, the status of the negotiations remain the main driver of the pound. On this backdrop, the extension of the talks this week has boosted the confidence of a last-minute agreement.
GBP/USD important support at 1.2928 - Commerzbank
On the technical domain, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, points out to key support at 1.2928 to maintain the upside bias: “GBP/USD has eased back to, tested and held the near-term uptrend at 1.2928. While this holds, the market is capable of retesting the 1.3201 March high and the recent high at 1.3483(…)Below the 1.2928 uptrend lies 1.2814 the June high. Failure here will target 1.2709 the 200-day ma then 1.2445 and 1.2250/00.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2983
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2982
|Daily SMA50
|1.3006
|Daily SMA100
|1.2868
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2917
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2973
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3206
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?