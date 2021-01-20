GBP/USD retreats further below 1.3650 even as the US dollar weakens

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound underperforming during the American session.
  • GBP/USD reverses from multi-year highs, erases daily gains.

The GBP/USD dropped further during the American session and fell to 1.3626, almost a hundred pips below the two-year high it reached earlier on Wednesday at 1.3718. The pound failed to hold to gains and retreat sharply.

During the last hours, the pound has fallen across the board with EUR/GBP making a big comeback, recovering the 0.8860 key support area. The currency remains under pressure. Hours ago, it was the best performer supported by risk appetite and higher-than-expected UK inflation data.

The greenback is under pressure, particularly against commodity currencies. Wall Street is at record highs. The Dow Jones is up by 0.69% and the Nasdaq 1.70%, boosted by Q4 results.

In the US, Joe Biden will take his oaths of office in a few minutes. He is expected later today so sign its first executive orders, undoing some policies from the Trump administration.

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD failed again to hold above 1.37. The 1.3700/20 area has become a major barrier. A consolidation above would open the door to more gains. On the flip side, 1.3620 is the immediate support is seen followed by 1.3580.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3656
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3587
Daily SMA50 1.3442
Daily SMA100 1.3209
Daily SMA200 1.2924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3576
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3595
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

