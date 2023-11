On the UK front, the docket will feature GDP for Q3, with most economists expecting a negative reading as companies cut expenses on dented demand. Recently, the Bank of England’s (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill commented they might be able to reconsider its stance on interest rates. He spoke during an online presentation organized by the BoE .

Last Friday’s soft US jobs report increased the odds for the Fed done with rate hikes, as the economy added 150K jobs in October, revealed the US Nonfarm Payrolls report delivered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That, along with weak PMI readings, reignited fears the economy could hit a recession despite “soft landing” talks across Federal Reserve officials.

Equities in the United States (US) portray an upbeat market mood, as participants expect most global central banks to end their tightening cycle. Particularly the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which held rates unchanged and kept the door open for additional tightening. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell failed to deliver hawkish comments after the US central bank decision pressured the Greenback, which tumbled more than 1.40% last week.

GBP/USD clings to earlier gains, though it remains trading below the 1.2400 figure after testing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2433, but failure to clear it, exacerbated a pullback toward the 1.2370 area, almost flat.

