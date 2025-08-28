- The GBP/USD slips below the 1.3500 level after the US GDP confirmed solid 3.3% growth in Q2.
- The Greenback remains under pressure amid dovish Fed expectations.
- Traders eye Friday’s July PCE inflation report for fresh monetary policy direction.
The British Pound (GBP) eases against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, trimming all of its earlier gains after climbing to a session high of 1.3526. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3500 psychological level, with subdued price action reflecting investor caution following a series of mixed US economic data releases.
The latest figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the second estimate of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed a 3.3% annualized expansion in Q2, stronger than the 3.1% expected and above the 3.0% previously recorded. Labor market conditions also pointed to resilience, with Initial Jobless Claims falling to 229,000, slightly better than forecast and down from a revised 234,000.
At the same time, inflation readings moderated. The preliminary reading of the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% QoQ, undershooting the 2.6% forecast, while the headline PCE Price Index and GDP Price Index both printed at 2.0%, compared with previously 2.1% and 2.0, respectively. The mix of firmer growth and easing inflation provided little traction for the US Dollar, leaving the Greenback under broad pressure.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major peers, is attempting to recover the 98.00 level after dipping to an intraday low of 97.84 earlier in the session. Market focus now shifts to Friday’s release of the July PCE inflation report, which is expected to provide a clearer signal on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.33%
|-0.24%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.20%
|0.26%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.19%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.26%
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
|-0.35%
|-0.26%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.33%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|-0.12%
|0.19%
|AUD
|0.33%
|0.10%
|0.35%
|0.18%
|0.23%
|0.09%
|0.31%
|NZD
|0.24%
|0.03%
|0.26%
|0.33%
|0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.23%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the bid tone around 1.1660
EUR/USD keeps its constructive bias well and sound on Thursday, hovering around the 1.1660 zone. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades on the back foot despite an upward adjustment to Q2 GDP growth and better-than-expected initial Jobless Claims data.
GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3500
GBP/USD remains unable to gain upward momentum, trading barely changed on the day near the key 1.3500 region on Thursday. Although the US Dollar fails to capitalise on the positive macroeconomic data releases from the US, Cable’s upside remains limited due to a cautious market environment.
Gold challenges five-week highs past $3,400
Gold extends its weekly gains and flirts with the area of multi-week tops past the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal shows gains as US Treasury bond yields fail to gain momentum, and traders become more optimistic about a Federal Reserve rate decrease in September.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.