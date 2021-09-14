GBP/USD retreats back under 1.3850 after hitting monthly highs above 1.3900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar recovers ground after falling sharply on US data.
  • Inflation decelerated in August in the US but remains elevated.
  • GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3900, back into recent range.

The GBP/USD was unable to hold above key technical levels and pulled back amid a recovery of the US dollar. Cable peaked after the beginning of the American session at 1.3913, the highest level in a month and then weakened. It erased most of its daily gains and it is hovering slightly below 1.3850.

US inflation slows

Data released earlier on Tuesdays showed an improvement in the UK Job market. The latest report was US CPI for August that showed an increase of 0.3% in the headline, below the 0.4% expected.

“US consumer price inflation slowed in August, reflecting a moderation in the re-opening hotspots of the economy, where prices had been surging. Elsewhere, inflation pressures are broadening out while elevated inflation expectations risk keeping CPI well above target for much longer than the Federal Reserve currently anticipates”, explained analysts at ING.

The US dollar initially dropped across the board amid a sharp decline in US yields but then recovered ground, erasing CPI losses, even as yield remained in negative. The 10-year yield reached 1.35% and then dropped to 1.26%. The move weighed on the dollar and boosted gold.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3849
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3767
Daily SMA50 1.3807
Daily SMA100 1.3917
Daily SMA200 1.3827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3851
Previous Daily Low 1.3797
Previous Weekly High 1.3889
Previous Weekly Low 1.3726
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3831
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3808
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3754
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3862
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3916

 

 

