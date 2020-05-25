GBP/USD retraces three-day losses below 1.2200 on UK/US holiday

- GBP/USD sellers catch a breather amid a lack of major catalysts on Spring Bank Holiday.
- UK PM Johnson gets criticized while favoring Adviser Dominic Cummings.
- US-China tussle intensifies with markets awaiting US President Trump’s reaction over the Hong Kong issue.
- Schools in England will restart on June 01, Tories planning to bail out large companies affected by the virus.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2180, up 0.05% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday. In doing so, the Cable pair snaps the previous three-day losing streak on the day when the UK and the US markets are off for a holiday.
Even so, the US-China tussle over Hong Kong keeps the traders worried. As per the latest updates from NBC, the White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien cited the odds of levying sanctions on China and Hong Kong if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law. Though US President Donald Trump is yet to embark upon the issue and hence traders await the Republican leaders’ response while catching a breath from the latest risk aversion wave.
On the other hand, UK PM Boris Johnson is accused of wrongdoing by Tory rebels as he favors Adviser Dominic Cummings despite breaking the coronavirus (COVID-19) code of conduct. Elsewhere, the Financial Times came out with the news indicating the Tory government’s efforts to bail out the big firms in the steel and aviation industry that are being hurt by the virus. Further, UK PM Johnson said, by the BBC, to announce the reopening of schools by June 01. In doing so, the Tory leader pays a little heed to the schools restart in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland that have a longer time to recall the students.
It’s worth mentioning that the UK government has recently stepped back from allowing to use Huawei’s 5G networks. The Sydney Morning Herald quotes a spokesperson for the British government who said, "Following the US announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have on the UK's networks."
That said, the market’s risk-tone remains sluggish with the US stock futures flashing mild gains whereas the Asian equities register mixed moves.
Considering the lack of major data/events, the pair traders will keep eyes on the US-China drama for fresh direction.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a 50-day SMA level of 1.2275 can escalate the recovery moves towards 1.2300 and then to the early-month top near 1.2470. Until then, odds for the pair’s drop to refresh the monthly low of 1.2075 remain brighter.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2178
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2334
|Daily SMA50
|1.2274
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upper end of the contracting triangle caps gains
AUD/USD's failed breakout is a cause of concern for the bulls. A move above the recent high of 0.66 is needed to revive the bullish outlook. The triangle was breached to the higher side last Wednesday. However, the bullish breakout was short-lived.
USD/JPY keeps mild gains above previous resistance line, 200-HMA
USD/JPY bounces off an immediate support line to print a three-day winning streak. Thursday’s high appears on the bulls’ radar as immediate resistance. 107.00 could lure the bears below 200-HMA.
Gold down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude. Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
WTI regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60. A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars. Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.
EUR/USD: Bulls need an upbeat German IFO Expectations figure
EUR/USD dips as lingering US-China tensions bode well for the US dollar. Technical indicators suggest scope for a re-test of the lower end of the multi-week trading range. Deeper losses may remain elusive if the German IFO numbers beat estimates.