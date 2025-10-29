TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

  • GBP/USD fell another 0.6% on Wednesday as USD demand continues to climb.
  • The Fed may not be as eager to deliver three straight rate cuts as many initially expected.
  • With official data sources running dry amid the US government shutdown, Fed caution is on the rise.
GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling (GBP) into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar (USD) top-to-bottom.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) cut its main reference rate by another 25 basis points on Wednesday, as many market participants expected. What caught investors off guard, however, was Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference that struck an even more cautious note than usual. Before this week’s Fed interest rate decision, investors were confident that an October rate cut would be followed up by a third straight rate cut in December. Now, interest rate cuts through the second half of 2025 may very well be a two-and-done.

Citing a general lack of official datasets, thanks to the ongoing US government shutdown, Fed head Powell cautioned that the Fed may be forced to adopt a wait-and-see approach once again. With the potential for another data cycle with no meaningful decision on rate cuts from the Fed, investors have pulled back sharply from their hopes for a third rate cut in December. At the time of writing, rate traders are pricing in odds of a third rate trim on December 10 at less than 33%, with hopes for another rate cut pushed out to January of 2026.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar top-to-bottom.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, awaiting the first moves of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet. Market hopes that the BoJ will continue normalising its monetary policy remain intact, and some central bank policymakers have confirmed that theory. 

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers