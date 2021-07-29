GBP/USD renews monthly top above 1.3900 on softer USD, Brexit optimism

- GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh multi-day high during four-day uptrend.
- US dollar tracks Treasury yields to the south despite Fed’s dovish tilt.
- EU softens legal threat over NI protocol on demand of UK’s Frost.
- UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
GBP/USD bulls poke late June’s tops, up 0.15% intraday around 1.3925, heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair rises for the fourth consecutive day amid mildly positive headlines concerning Brexit and covid from the UK, as well as broad US dollar weakness.
Britain’s covid infections drop for the seventh consecutive day to 23,511 on Tuesday, helping UK PM Boris Johnson to say, per Reuters, "We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We're talking to them the whole time.” The British move seems to pay a little heed to the highest death toll since March.
Elsewhere, New South Wales (NSW) conveyed 239 new cases for the 24 hours ending on July 28, the highest figures in 16 months, fueling the national number to the August 2020 levels. Further, Delta covid variant pushes Twitter to shut down offices in San Francisco and New York.
It’s worth noting that the European Union’s (EU) softening of stand over legal threat if the UK alters the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol also favors the GBP/USD upside as the move was demanded by UK Brexit Minister David Frost to negotiate the protocol with the bloc. “The delay in legal action, confirmed by an EU spokesperson, comes after EU ambassadors were told last week that the bloc was planning to file a so-called reasoned opinion by the end of the month,” said Bloomberg.
Also contributing to the GBP/USD upside could be the US dollar’s declines during the post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements. The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the fourth consecutive day, to the lowest in 12 days, as the Fed refrains from tapering. Additionally, optimism surrounding US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill also weighs on the greenback as Senators backed the initial debate during Wednesday’s voting.
Looking forward, Brexit and covid updates remain the key for GBP/USD traders as recently optimism bode well for the bulls. However, today’s first reading of the US Q2 GDP, expected 8.6% annualized versus 6.4% prior, should also be closely observed for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Bullish MACD and firm RSI enable GBP/USD to battle 100-DMA near 1.3925-30, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards a five-month-old horizontal resistance around 1.4000–4010 area. Meanwhile, the previous resistance line from June 23, surrounding 1.3840 restricts the short-term downside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3923
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3801
|Daily SMA50
|1.3957
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3911
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3900 mark post-Powell comments, softer USD
GBP/USD continues to move higher consecutively for the past three sessions. US dollar remains persistently below 92.50 after Fed’s dovish stance. The sterling holds the ground on a remarkable drop in COVID-19 cases.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
Dogecoin price action raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction, DOGE is not positioned for notably higher prices.
FOMC : The statement giveth and Powell taketh away
For a moment after the FOMC statement it seemed that clarity of the hazy central bank variety had surfaced at the Federal Reserve. This sentence was added to the policy announcement, " Since then, the economy has ...