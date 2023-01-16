- GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure on Monday amid a goodish USD recovery.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes cap the upside for the buck and lend support to the pair.
- Traders now look to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair retreats from a one-month high touched earlier this Monday and remains on the defensive through the early North American session, though lacks follow-through. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2200 mark and is weighed down by a modest US Dollar strength.
In the absence of any relevant economic data, a softer risk tone, amid worries about a deeper global economic downturn, revives demand for the safe-haven Greenback. In fact, the USD Index, which measures the Greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, rebounds from a seven-month low and exerts some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British Pound is further undermined by a bleak outlook for the UK economy, which has been fueling speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) could be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. That said, expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed are also capping the attempted USD recovery and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and have been pricing in a smaller 25 bps rate hike in February amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. The bets were lifted by the latest US CPI report released last week, which showed that consumer prices fell in December for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years.
Furthermore, a holiday in the US, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lending support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's speech might influence the British Pound and provide some impetus ahead of the monthly UK employment details on Tuesday.
The pair is at a key technical inflection point, with the exchange rate resting just below the trend line for the short term rally up from the January 6 lows. If GBP/USD manages to end the day below the trend line it will indicate a probable break and more downside to come, probably to support at the key January 12 low at 1.2090. A close back above the trendline - which practicaly means above about 1.2225 - however, would negate the bearish thesis and suggest a possible continuation of the dominant uptrend higher, to the 1.2285 highs. The 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) is depressing price further from where it sits providing dynamic resistance at 1.2215. Much probably depends on Baily's speech at 15:00 GMT.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2194
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2234
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2088
|Daily SMA50
|1.2038
|Daily SMA100
|1.1688
|Daily SMA200
|1.1997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2249
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.237
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
