GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4180 ahead of UK PMI data

- GBP/USD extends the consolidated moves on Thursday.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- GBP remains grounded on upbeat economic outlook.
The GBP/USD pair remains muted in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair trades in a very restricted manner with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.4168, down 0.02% for the day.
The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six majors confined in known price territory since the previous week. As of writing, the DXY was trading at 89.38 up 0.04% ahead of the important economic data.
The recent manufacturing PMIs showed US factory growth beat market expectations despite labor supply constraints and elevated pricing pressure.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday that as the US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 crisis and the labor market rebounds, it may be time for taper talks. This, in turn, did little to add spark to the US dollar.
On the other hand, Sterling continued to remain strong on the expectation of stage four reopening of the economy on June 21, despite the threat of new corona strain, first detected in India. The UK economy would be the fastest growing economy among developed economies, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development revealed in their latest forecast.
Lately, the Brexit chaos limits the gains for the cable. In the latest development, the Vat tax has been axed on low value imports by Germany on all non-EU countries, including the UK. Small UK firms find it difficult to do business in Europe post-Brexit.
It is worth noting that the Bank of England (BOE) said it monitors the UK housing boom as it weighs the inflation risk. The data released on Tuesday showed, the UK Annual House Price jumped to 10.9% in May, the highest since August 2014, and well above the market expectations of 9.2%.
As for now, traders are keenly waiting for UK PMI data, US Initial Jobless Claims, US PMI data to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4169
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.4171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4124
|Daily SMA50
|1.395
|Daily SMA100
|1.3889
|Daily SMA200
|1.3543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Russell 2000 (RTY): Aiming for All-Time High
Short term Elliott Wave view suggests rally from May 13, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from May 13 low, wave ((i)) ended at 2245.1 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 2152.35.