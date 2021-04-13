GBP/USD rejected at the daily lows, eyes on prior support

- GBP/USD is firming from near two-month lows.
- Overhead resistance has a confluence with a 50% mean reversion target.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is 0.1%, currently trading at 1.3748 having travelled between a low of 1.3694 and a high of 1.3768.
GBP/USD was lower by 1% last week as Britain proposed to use alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate people aged under 30.
At the start of the week, sterling has stayed near to a two-month low against the US dollar following the first round of key US data for the week.
The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%. The so-called core CPI nudged up 0.1% in February.
The dollar was firm on the release but then dumped to three-week lows as it was soon realised that it was immaterial with respect to the Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels for years to come.
US Treasury yields also fell after the data.
The next major US economic release will be the Retail Sales data for March on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the pound has been trading heavy since the Bank of England said its chief economist Haldane, one of the more hawkish figures, will leave the central bank later this year.
Haldane has been the most upbeat member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on prospects for a sharp economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and in February likened inflation to a tiger that could easily be roused.
Interest rate futures were still showing that there are expectations that the BoE will keep rates unchanged until mid-2022.
GBP/USD technical analysis
The price has been rejected at the daily support and could be on the verge of a test the prior lows that would be expected to act as resistance in a 50% mean reversion of the latest bearish impulse.
A failure there would be presumed to lead to a downside extension to a deeper layer of support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch
Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!
XAU/USD unable to break key daily support
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,746.92 having travelled between a low of $1,723.79 and a high of $1,749.00. It has been a USD story to start the week with the price falling to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March.