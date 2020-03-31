GBP/USD: Recovery still has legs to go – UOB

Cable’s upside momentum could extend further in the near term, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to ‘stage another push higher’ did not materialize as it traded in a relatively narrow range (between 1.2318 and 1.2469) before ending the day slightly lower at 1.2419 (-0.19%). Upward momentum is beginning to show signs of tiring and this coupled with the still overbought conditions suggest limited upside risk for today. From here, GBP could drift lower to 1.2300, possibly even testing the next support at 1.2240. Resistance is at 1.2430 followed by last Friday’s top near 1.2485. The latter level is acting as a strong resistance now.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from last Friday (27 Mar, spot at 1.2200). As highlighted, the current recovery in GBP has scope to extend higher but the prospect for a move beyond 1.2550 is not high. On the downside, only a break of 1.2000 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.1880) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
EUR/USD is on the back foot, edging toward 1.10 amid a mixed market mood on the last day of a volatile quarter. Eurozone inflation figures, US consumer confidence, and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, as the dollar snaps back after falling in previous days. UK GDP was confirmed at 0% in Q4 2019 while the current account deficit is narrower than expected. Coronavirus statistics are awaited.
The US dollar has been extending its gradual recovery, gaining ground against majors while stock futures are leaning lower after US indexes rallied on Monday. US coronavirus cases continue rising and have topped 160,000.
WTI extends its pullback moves from the 17-year low while trading near $21.00 ahead of the European session on Tuesday. China’s March month official PMIs accelerated the black gold’s recovery from the multi-year bottom whereas risk reset also offered additional help.
Gold's sideways churn in the range of $1,630 to $1,610 continues for the third day. With the decline in the price volatility, the Bollinger bands have narrowed. The direction of the range breakout will likely set the tone for the next move in the yellow metal.