- GBP/USD up 0.25%, buoyed by UK's unexpected inflation increase to 4% year-on-year.
- US Retail Sales growth, Fed's slow rate cut approach pose challenges, capping GBP's upside.
- UK's rising inflation pressures Bank of England, contrasting with anticipated Fed rate cut in March.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) registered decent gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after a solid report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) outshone US Retail Sales data for December. Nevertheless, not all has been said, as the GBP/USD pared some of its gains, but it remains up 0.25%, at 1.2667, after hitting a low of 1.2596.
Jump in UK inflation, could deter the BoE from cutting rates, tailwind for GBP/USD
Data from the US Department of Commerce revealed that Retail Sales in December expanded above estimates in month-over-month numbers, at 0.6%. At the same time, in 12 months to December data, sales grew at a 5.6% rate, crushing November’s 4%. Lately, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed that Industrial Production for the same period edged up by 0.1%, a substantial recovery after plunging 0.0.8% in October and printing a 0% reading in the next month.
After the data, the Greenback remained in the driver’s seat, a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The US Dollar gained momentum following remarks from Fed Governor Waller, who stressed there’s “no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past,” keeping investors in check despite supporting rate cuts if inflation continued to trend sustainably towards its 2% goal.
Across the pond, the ONS in the UK revealed that inflation jumped the most in December, for the first time in 10-months, and increased the pressure on the Bank of England (BoE). Consequently, the Pound Sterling, rose against the US Dollar and the Euro (EUR). Figures showed that yearly inflation rose 4%, above the consensus of 3..8%, while underlying inflation surpassed the 5% threshold.
Sources cited by Reuters said “The stronger than expected reading for both core and services inflation in December .. are disappointing and will discourage the BoE from beginning to cut rates sooner.” Market participants expect the BoE to cut rates 80% in May, while odds for a Fed rate cut are seen at 60% in March¸ lower than yesterday’s 76.3%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, even thought price action on Wednesday, could complete a ‘bullish piercing’ pattern, which would suggest further upside is seen. Nevertheless, given that the most important UK data is on the rearview mirror, that could pave the way to challenge the 50-day moving average at 1.2599, below the 1.2600 as sellers could test the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2545. On the other hand, if buyers lift the pair above 1.2700, that could shift the bias to neutral, and open the door for a 1.2800 test.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|-0.27%
|0.25%
|0.75%
|0.73%
|0.63%
|0.50%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|-0.41%
|0.12%
|0.62%
|0.60%
|0.53%
|0.37%
|GBP
|0.28%
|0.40%
|0.51%
|1.02%
|1.00%
|0.90%
|0.77%
|CAD
|-0.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.54%
|0.50%
|0.48%
|0.38%
|0.23%
|AUD
|-0.76%
|-0.63%
|-1.03%
|-0.50%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.27%
|JPY
|-0.73%
|-0.58%
|-1.00%
|-0.47%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|NZD
|-0.64%
|-0.50%
|-0.91%
|-0.39%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|-0.50%
|-0.36%
|-0.76%
|-0.23%
|0.27%
|0.23%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
