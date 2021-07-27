GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens

GBP/USD accumulates minor gains on Wednesday.

US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.

GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3879, up 0.04% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 92.50, with 0.17% losses. Investors remain nervous about the Fed’s interests rate decision.

The Upbeat economic data fails to enhance the USD valuations. The US Durable Goods Orders were up 0.8% in June. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index gained 17% in May on yearly basis.

On the other hand, the sterling printed gains against the greenback after the UK recorded 24,950 new cases on Monday, down for a sixth day and well below the 39,950 from a week earlier.



On the economic data front, the CBI Retail Sales data came at 23 in July, mildly above the market forecast of 21.

Meantime, the EU has backed off a threat of legal action against the UK over the Brexit deal. This, in turn, added to the attractiveness of the pound.

As for now, investors await the Fed’s interest rate decision to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3879 Today Daily Change 0.0061 Today Daily Change % 0.44 Today daily open 1.3818 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3795 Daily SMA50 1.3967 Daily SMA100 1.3925 Daily SMA200 1.3718 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3833 Previous Daily Low 1.3737 Previous Weekly High 1.3787 Previous Weekly Low 1.3572 Previous Monthly High 1.4249 Previous Monthly Low 1.3787 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3797 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3774 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3759 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.37 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3663 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3855 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3892 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3951



