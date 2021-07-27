GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens

- GBP/USD accumulates minor gains on Wednesday.
- US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.
GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3879, up 0.04% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 92.50, with 0.17% losses. Investors remain nervous about the Fed’s interests rate decision.
The Upbeat economic data fails to enhance the USD valuations. The US Durable Goods Orders were up 0.8% in June. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index gained 17% in May on yearly basis.
On the other hand, the sterling printed gains against the greenback after the UK recorded 24,950 new cases on Monday, down for a sixth day and well below the 39,950 from a week earlier.
On the economic data front, the CBI Retail Sales data came at 23 in July, mildly above the market forecast of 21.
Meantime, the EU has backed off a threat of legal action against the UK over the Brexit deal. This, in turn, added to the attractiveness of the pound.
As for now, investors await the Fed’s interest rate decision to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3879
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3795
|Daily SMA50
|1.3967
|Daily SMA100
|1.3925
|Daily SMA200
|1.3718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3951
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
Pound trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last day.
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.