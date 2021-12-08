GBP/USD rebounds swiftly after dropping to fresh YTD low, back above 1.3200 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling in reaction to reports of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.
- The latest development might have dashed hopes for a BoE rate hike and weighed heavily on the GBP.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling during the mid-European session and dived to a fresh one-year low, closer to mid-1.3100s in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter.
Following the previous day's modest rebound, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed bearish pressure on Wednesday and prolonged its bearish trend witnessed since late October. The British pound weakened across the board in reaction to reports about the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, which could take effect as early as tomorrow.
This, along with the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, seem to have dashed hopes for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England later this month. This, in turn, weighed heavily on the sterling. The sharp intraday fall could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained break below the 1.3200 round figure.
Meanwhile, the latest development took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a turnaround in the equity markets. Adding to this, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed drove some flows towards the safe-haven greenback. This further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's fall of around 100 pips from the daily swing high.
The latest leg down validated the recent breakdown through a downward sloping channel and might have already set the stage for additional losses. That said, RSI on short-term charts are already flashing or are on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to quickly recover over 50 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.3100s.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which will drive the USD demand and produce some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3533
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.3795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1300 amid weaker USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, having risen the most in a week. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields despite a tepid mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies appear to fade. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside
Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar tracks the Treasury yields lower. The Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the greenback. However, gold bulls face stiff resistance at the $1,792 technical hurdle, keeping the gains in check.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?