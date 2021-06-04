GBP/USD rebounds from near three-week lows, steadily climbs back to 1.4120 area

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE rate hike expectations continued lending some support.
- The Fed taper talks underpinned the USD and might cap gains ahead of the key US NFP report.
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 35-40 pips from near three-week lows touched earlier this Friday and was last seen trading near the 1.4120 area during the early European session.
The pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.4100 round figure and attracted some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week. The British pound remained well supported by the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown measures. It is worth reporting that the British government is all set to go ahead with its plan to fully end restrictions from June 21.
Apart from this, indications that the Bank of England could raise rates well into next year acted as a tailwind for the sterling. the BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe indicated last week that the central bank was likely to raise rates earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected. That said, a modest US dollar strength might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Thursday's upbeat US macro releases indicated that the US recovery is gathering pace. The stronger data further fueled speculations that the Fed may bring forward the timeline for tapering its bond purchases. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the US monthly jobs report (NFP), which will be one of the most important pieces of economic data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month.
Heading into the key data risk, investors might be reluctant to place any aggressive bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4118
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.4107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4135
|Daily SMA50
|1.3958
|Daily SMA100
|1.3894
|Daily SMA200
|1.3548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4087
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4159
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3945
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.