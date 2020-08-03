GBP/USD rebounds from near 1.3000 and trims losses

- US dollar’s recovery from last week slide losses strength.
- GBP/USD trims losses as it rises back above 1.3050.
The GBP/USD pair is falling for the second day in a row on Monday, pulling back after reaching on Friday at 1.3169, the highest level since March. Before the beginning of the American session, it bottomed at 1.3003, the lowest since Thursday. During the last hour, it trimmed losses and as of writing, it trades at 1.3050.
The rebound in the pair took place as the US dollar lost strength. The greenback is still up across the board, extending the correction it started on Friday. Data from the US did not affect the greenback. The manufacturing sector continued to expand during July as the ISM and PMI Markit showed.
Technical outlook
The main trend is still bullish in GBP/USD but in the very short-term a correction is underway. The 1.3000 area capped the downside and is the immediate support below the next one stands at 1.2955 (July 28 high).
The recovery will likely face resistance at 1.3070 (July 31 low) and above at 1.3100/05. If the pound keeps the 1.3100 area it would gain momentum, to test 1.3145, probably resuming the bullish trend.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2717
|Daily SMA50
|1.2576
|Daily SMA100
|1.2425
|Daily SMA200
|1.2705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
