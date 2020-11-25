GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3300 mark, turns flat ahead of US macro data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session.
  • The incoming Brexit-related headlines kept a lid on any meaningful move up for the major.
  • A subdued USD price action helped limit the downside ahead of top-tier US macro releases.

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 50 pips from the European session lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around mid-1.3300s.

The pair once again struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and started retreating from the 1.3385 region. The British pound started losing ground after the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen raised doubts over the prospects for a Brexit deal. The top eurocrat said the disagreement over access to Britain's fishing waters continues to block progress.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that the UK's position on fisheries hasn't changed. Johnson further added that they will not ask for additional time to negotiate the trade deal with the European Union. With very little time left before the Brexit transition periods end on December 31, the lack of progress on key sticking points took its toll on the sterling.

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 80 pips from daily swing lows and was further pressured by a modest US dollar rebound amid some repositioning trade ahead of top-tier US macro releases. Despite the negative factors, the pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3300 mark and the subsequent rebound suggests that investors remain optimistic about the possibility of a last-minute Brexit deal.

Market participants now look forward to US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the preliminary (second estimate) GDP report, Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the greenback.

Apart from this, investors will also keep a close eye on fresh Brexit updates. Any positive development might be enough to provide a strong boost and assist the GBP/USD pair to break past a key barrier near the 1.3400 round-figure mark. The momentum could then push the pair towards September monthly swing highs, around the 1.3480 region en-route the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3349
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3362
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.2998
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.338
Previous Daily Low 1.3293
Previous Weekly High 1.3312
Previous Weekly Low 1.3166
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3397
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3433
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3485

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD advances above 1.19 amid mixed US data

EUR/USD is back above 1.19, bouncing from the lows, amid a big bulk of US data. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. More figures are due ahead of Thanksgiving.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.

XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows

Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.

WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

