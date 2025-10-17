TRENDING:
GBP/USD pulls back towards 1.34 as Trump softens China rhetoric, US Dollar recovers

  • GBP/USD dives as Trump signals tariffs on China are “not sustainable,” but reassures a fair trade deal is coming.
  • UK GDP rises 0.1% in August, though weak jobs data fuels BoE rate-cut expectations.
  • Markets fully price a 25-bps Fed cut in October; shutdown and credit concerns cloud outlook.
The GBP/USD pair retreats on Friday after hitting its highest level in a week of 1.3471 after US President Donald Trump stated that elevated tariffs on China are "not sustainable." Consequently, the Greenback printed gains as reflected by the pair, trading above the 1.3415 handle, down 0.12% on the day.

Sterling slips after weekly highs as Fed easing bets and US shutdown dominate sentiment

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump added, “I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be fair,” and revealed that he plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea in two weeks.

In the meantime, the US government shutdown extended to its seventeenth day, as an agreement between the White House and the Democrats seems far at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, two US regional banks disclosed issues with fraudulent loans, igniting concerns about a credit crisis.

Across the pond, Sterling rose to a weekly high on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its easing cycle, following dovish remarks by Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, with just a 1% probability assigned to a larger 50-bps reduction, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Data in the UK showed that the economy grew 0.1% in August, after contracting 0.1% in July, as revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Britain's jobs data increased the chances of seeing the Bank of England (BoE) cutting rates, following a slowdown in wage growth, an indication that the labor market is weakening and that inflation could resume its downward path.

Traders are assigning a 44% probability to a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Bank of England in December, with full expectations for an easing move by March 2026. Markets also anticipate cumulative cuts totaling around 53 basis points by the end of 2026.

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.45%-0.48%-1.07%0.38%0.42%0.40%-1.16%
EUR0.45%-0.02%-0.56%0.82%0.96%0.85%-0.73%
GBP0.48%0.02%-0.50%0.85%0.97%0.87%-0.73%
JPY1.07%0.56%0.50%1.41%1.45%1.51%-0.15%
CAD-0.38%-0.82%-0.85%-1.41%0.00%0.03%-1.57%
AUD-0.42%-0.96%-0.97%-1.45%-0.00%-0.09%-1.68%
NZD-0.40%-0.85%-0.87%-1.51%-0.03%0.09%-1.59%
CHF1.16%0.73%0.73%0.15%1.57%1.68%1.59%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD’s correction is now picking up pace, sending spot back to the 1.1650 region amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful of events on the US-China trade front as well as the generalised risk-off environment.

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD could not sustain its earlier move to multi-day highs and now approaches the key support at 1.3400 the figure on Friday. Cable’s decline comes amid a decent bounce in the Greenback, which appears underpinned by the broad-based risk-off tone, renewed geopolitical tensions and US-China trade worries.

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold is deepening its rejection from all time highs near the $4,400 mark per troy ounce on Friday, receding to the proximity of the $4,200 zone. A marked rebound in the US Dollar alongside higher US Treasury yields seem to be behind the precious metal’s pullback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Bitcoin is experiencing its second bearish Friday in a row, trading below $105,000 at the time of writing as sentiment remains bearish in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum dropping to $3,700 and Ripple sliding below a key support at $2.22. 

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

US CPI and PMI data to test dovish Fed cut bets. UK inflation figures may impact chances of another BoE cut in 2025. Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers are also due out. Eurozone flash PMIs could revive ECB rate cut expectations.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

