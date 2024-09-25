- GBP/USD drops to 1.3389 from a yearly high of 1.3429 as the US Dollar strengthens.
- Pullback to the top of an ascending channel at 1.3363 may offer buying opportunities, with RSI still favoring buyers.
- Maintaining above 1.3363 could push GBP/USD to retest the yearly high of 1.3429 and aim for 1.3437, 1.3450, and 1.3500.
- Falling below 1.3363 might lead to testing the week’s low at 1.3248 and further support at the September 19 low of 1.3153.
The Pound Sterling lost some steam against the US Dollar in early trading during Wednesday’s North American session after hitting a yearly peak of 1.3429. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3389, down 0.18%, as the Greenback recovers some ground.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the GBP/USD pullback toward the top of an ascending channel at 1.3363 opened the door for further buying, as seen by price action.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hints that buyers remain in charge. However, in the short term, the GBP/USD might print another leg-down before resuming its rally, which could put the March 1, 2022, peak at 1.3437 to the test.
If GBP/USD remains above 1.3363, this could pave the way to challenge the current yearly high of 1.3429. On further strength, that will expose 1.3437, followed by the 1.3450 figure, ahead of 1.3500.
Conversely, if the pair slumps past 1.3363, it could hit the current week’s low of 1.3248. On further weakness, the bulls’ following line of defense will be the September 19 daily low of 1.3153.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.29%
|0.79%
|0.20%
|0.43%
|0.60%
|0.66%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.24%
|0.74%
|0.14%
|0.37%
|0.56%
|0.59%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|-0.24%
|0.48%
|-0.10%
|0.13%
|0.28%
|0.36%
|JPY
|-0.79%
|-0.74%
|-0.48%
|-0.58%
|-0.35%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.14%
|0.10%
|0.58%
|0.23%
|0.41%
|0.46%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.37%
|-0.13%
|0.35%
|-0.23%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|NZD
|-0.60%
|-0.56%
|-0.28%
|0.19%
|-0.41%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|CHF
|-0.66%
|-0.59%
|-0.36%
|0.13%
|-0.46%
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains and returns to the sub-1.1200 area
The modest rebound in the US Dollar prompts EUR/USD to give away part of the earlier advance to fresh yearly peaks around 1.1215 in a context of alternating risk appetite trends and mixed yields.
GBP/USD retreats modestly to the 1.3400 zone
Following a move to fresh tops north of 1.3400 the figure, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure against the backdrop of an acceptable bouce in the Greenback.
Gold maintains its upside bias near record top
Firmer prospects of extra interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year in combination with soft US data releases as of late motivate Gold prices to navigate close to recent all-time highs around $2,670 per ounce troy.
Bitcoin bulls eye $70,000 if it breaks above the consolidating zone
Bitcoin price consolidates between $62,000 and $64,700 key levels, indicating a period of indecision among traders. Arkham intelligence data reveals that dormant wallets are beginning to move, while Lookonchain data indicates a significant accumulation by whales.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.