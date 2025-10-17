TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Stands firm near mid-1.3400s, seems poised to climb further

  • GBP/USD attracts buyers for the third straight day amid a broadly weaker US Dollar.
  • Concerns about the UK’s fiscal outlook and BoE rate hike bets cap gains for spot prices.
  • The technical setup favors bulls and backs the case for a further appreciating move.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Stands firm near mid-1.3400s, seems poised to climb further
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday and moves further away from its lowest level since early August, around the 1.3250-1.3245 region touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.3400s, or a one-and-a-half-week high touched on Thursday amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.

Tuesday's disappointing UK employment data fueled speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) could continue cutting rates gradually. This, along with concerns over the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget in November, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) and turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and a subsequent move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent pullback from an over two-month top set in September favor bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and back the case for additional gains for the GBP/USD pair.

Hence, some follow-through rise towards the 50% Fibo. retracement level, around the 1.3480-1.3485 region, looks like a distinct possibility. This is closely followed by the 1.3500 psychological mark, which, if cleared, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the GBP/USD pair to climb further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3545-1.3550 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. retracement level.

On the flip side, any corrective slide now seems to find decent support near the 1.3400 mark. A further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3355 region (23.6% Fibo. level), below which the GBP/USD pair could accelerate the fall towards the 1.3300 round figure. The downward trajectory could extend further towards a two-and-a-half-month low, around the 1.3250-1.3245 region, touched on Tuesday.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD moves above 1.1700 as France’s government survives a no-confidence vote

EUR/USD moves above 1.1700 as France’s government survives a no-confidence vote

EUR/USD extends its gains for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1710 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support after France’s government survived a no-confidence vote, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s pledge to suspend a key pension reform won backing from some left-wing lawmakers.

GBP/USD stands firm near mid-1.3400s; seems poised to climb further

GBP/USD stands firm near mid-1.3400s; seems poised to climb further

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday and moves further away from its lowest level since early August, around1.3250-1.3245. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.3400s, or one-and-a-half-week high touched on Thursday amid a broadly weaker US Dollar, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.

Gold stays volatile in $100 range, jumps back above the $4,300 mark

Gold stays volatile in $100 range, jumps back above the $4,300 mark

Gold price stays volatile in the Asian session on Friday. The precious metal reverses a quick dip below the $4,300 mark as the correction stalls amid a risk-off market profile and unabated demand for the safe-haven. Gold continues to draw support from a prolonged US government shutdown, growing bets of additional Fed rate cuts, and US-China trade tensions. 

Bitcoin struggles near $108,000, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction

Bitcoin struggles near $108,000, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Friday after extending the losses nearly 5%, 6%, and 7%, respectively. BTC struggles near $108,000 while ETH and XRP close below their key supports, suggesting the potential for further downside in the near term.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers