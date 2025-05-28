GBP/USD Price Forecast: Keeps bullish vibe, first upside target emerges above 1.3550

- GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3480 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- The positive view of the pair prevails above the key 100-day EMA with the bullish RSI indicator.
- The first upside barrier emerges at 1.3560; the initial support level to watch is 1.3391.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.3480 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Greenback strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on the encouraging economic signs in the United States (US).
Data released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed that the US Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.0 in May from 86.0 in April (revised from 85.7). The Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take center stage later on Wednesday.
Technically, the constructive outlook of GBP/USD remains in place as the major pair is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 60.00, displaying bullish momentum in the near term.
The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.3560 acts as an immediate resistance level for the major pair. Extended gains could see a rally to the 1.3590-1.3600 zone, representing the high of May 26 and the psychological level. The additional upside filter to watch is 1.3749, the high of January 13, 2022.
On the flip side, the initial support level for GBP/USD is located at 1.3391, the low of May 22. Sustained trading below the mentioned level could see a drop to 1.3250, the low of May 16. The next downside target to watch is 1.3140, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
