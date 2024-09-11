- GBP/USD drops below the 20-DMA, with sellers gaining near-term control as RSI nears a break below 50.
- Key support lies at 1.3044 (July 17 peak), with further downside risks toward 1.2995 (50-DMA) and 1.2894 (March 8 high).
- Buyers need to hold above 1.3150 for a recovery, targeting resistance at 1.3111 and the psychological level of 1.3200.
The Pound Sterling dropped during the North American session, down 0.30% after UK data showed the economy is slowing down. This and a pick-up in US inflation weighed on the GBP/USD, which trades at 1.3035 after reaching a daily high of 1.3111.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The uptrend remains intact, but the GBP/USD drop below the 20-day moving average (DMA) gives sellers an edge in the near term.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) clings to the bullish side, but a break below the 50-neutral line looms, which could accelerate the downfall and threaten to clear key support levels.
If GBP/USD clears 1.3050, the first support would be the July 17 peak at 1.3044. On further weakness, the pair might drop to the 50-DMA at 1.2995. A breach of the latter will expose the March 8 daily high at 1.2894.
Conversely, if buyers hold the spot price above 1.3150, that could pave the way for a recovery. The first resistance would be 1.3111, followed by the 1.3150 psychological level, ahead of cracking the 1.3200 figure.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.1000 after US CPI data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1000 area in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the core CPI rose 0.3% in August, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2% and supporting the USD.
GBP/USD remains under pressure, declines toward 1.3000
GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3050 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair after the latest data showed that the core CPI rose more than expected in August.
Gold reconquered $2,510, aims to retest record highs
Gold touches the top of its range and then falls back down to $2,500 after the release of US inflation data on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds on stronger-than-forecast monthly core CPI print and drags XAU/USD lower.
Bitcoin holds $56,000 level as US ETFs record second consecutive day of inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) retraces slightly on Wednesday and approaches the critical support level of $56,000; if it holds, it might pave the way for further recovery. However, Wednesday’s upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report could trigger volatility in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.