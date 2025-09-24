- GBP/USD slips to more than two-week lows as bearish momentum builds.
- The US Dollar Index climbs back above 97.50 as Powell’s cautious tone supports the Greenback.
- Immediate support is at 1.3400, with the September swing low at 1.3333 next on the radar if broken.
The British Pound (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak as renewed strength in the Greenback and dovish remarks from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey weighed on sentiment.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near 1.3435, its lowest level in over two weeks, last seen on September 5. The pair is down nearly 0.65% on the day, with downside momentum gathering pace after failing to sustain a recovery above its 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rebounds sharply to 97.70 after two days of losses, as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious tone on future monetary easing helped limit the downside.
On the daily chart, GBP/USD continues its decline after peaking at its highest level since early July on September 17, with bears extending their grip. From a technical perspective, the pair has slipped below both the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), at 1.3521 and 1.3470, respectively.
Immediate support is seen at 1.3400, and a break beneath this level would expose the September swing low at 1.3333. On the upside, bulls need a recovery above the 21-day SMA to ease selling pressure, with the next resistance sitting near 1.3600.
Momentum indicators confirm the downside tilt. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering at 44, heading lower, and signaling sellers remain in control while still leaving room before oversold conditions kick in.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has confirmed a bearish crossover, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and red histogram bars widening, all indicating growing bearish momentum and scope for deeper losses. Unless buyers push the price back above the 50-day SMA on a daily close, the technical outlook stays in the bears' favor.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.66%
|0.68%
|0.74%
|0.31%
|0.01%
|0.58%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.66%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.36%
|-0.65%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|GBP
|-0.68%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.36%
|-0.60%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|JPY
|-0.74%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.44%
|-0.72%
|-0.25%
|-0.34%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.44%
|-0.26%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|0.65%
|0.60%
|0.72%
|0.26%
|0.57%
|0.42%
|NZD
|-0.58%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.57%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.42%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.34%
|-0.12%
|-0.42%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
