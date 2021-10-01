GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.3500

- GBP/USD edges lower on Friday in the European trading hours.
- The pair lost almost 300-pips in a span of two days from the high of 1.3717.
- Double bottom support near 1.3410 brings much respite for GBP/USD.
GBP/USD continues to consolidate for the past two sessions. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with a downside bias. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3471, down 0.02% for the day.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technically speaking, after testing the high of 1.3913 on September 14, the GBP/USD pair lost the momentum and continued with its existing short-term downside trend. Furthermore, the spot trades below the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which confirms the pressured movement for the pair at least in the short term. The GBP/USD bears are looking for some corrective pullback .Having said that, if price sustains above the intraday high, it could move back to the previous day’s high of 1.3517 followed by the psychological 1.3600 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. This would mean that with any uptick in the MACD the bulls could easily take out the high of 1.3717 made on this Tuesday.
Alternatively, on the reversal side the immediate support appears at the 1.3410 horizontal support level. Next, the bears could fall back to the levels last seen in December 2020 at 1.3350 (December 23).
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.348
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3474
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3723
|Daily SMA50
|1.3776
|Daily SMA100
|1.3878
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3416
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3752
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
