- GBP/USD registers a decline of 0.27%, influenced by US inflation data that suggests the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts.
- The pair's recent inability to break the 200-day moving average at 1.2557 highlights its downward bias, with support levels now in focus.
- Potential for further losses if the 'dark cloud cover' candlestick pattern forms, targeting 1.2400 and possibly extending to the YTD low of 1.2300.
During the mid-North American session, the Pound Sterling retreats and registers losses against the US Dollar, slumping below 1.2500. Data from the United States showed that inflation is picking up, which would deter Fed intentions from cutting interest rates. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2481, down 027%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Although the GBP/USD closed three days of consecutive gains, it remains downward biased, as buyers failed to crack stir resistance at the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2557. That exposed the 1.2500 figure, which was surrendered by fundamental news.
If the GBP/USD finishes Friday’s session at around the 1.2480, that will form a ‘dark cloud cover,’ opening the door for further losses. The next support would be 1.2400, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) at 1.2300.
On the other hand, if buyers lift the spot price above 1.2500, that would open the door to challenge the 200-DMA.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2481
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2524
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2651
|Daily SMA200
|1.2559
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2527
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2454
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0700 post-US PCE
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure but manages to hold above 1.0700 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength against its rivals after the stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day near 1.2500. Following the stronger-than-expected PCE inflation readings from the US, the USD stays resilient and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,350 following US inflation
Gold turned south and declined toward $2,340, erasing a large portion of its daily gains, as the USD benefited from PCE inflation data. The benchmark 10-year US yield, however, stays in negative territory and helps XAU/USD limit its losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
Week ahead – Hawkish risk as Fed and NFP on tap, Eurozone data eyed too
Fed meets on Wednesday as US inflation stays elevated. Will Friday’s jobs report bring relief or more angst for the markets? Eurozone flash GDP and CPI numbers in focus for the Euro.