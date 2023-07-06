GBP/USD Price Analysis: Traders are positioned flat ahead of NFP, breakout eyed

- GBP/USD bulls are riding dynamic trendline support.
- The market is now trading at the middle of the range ahead of NFP on Friday.
GBP/USD has shown signs of a classic pre-Nonfarm Payroills clear out as the pair sweeps liquidity on both sides of the bulk of this week's range. GBP/USD rallied in Asia from the lows and reached as high as 1.2781 before collapsing to the day's lows in late US morning trade of 1.2673, taking out Tuesday's inside day's lows.
GBP/USD H4 chart
GBP/USD is pretty much at the equilibrium of the range for this week ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls while riding the trendline support and leaning against the prior bearish trendline that is now acting as counter-trendline support.
The low for the week is at 1.2658 and is a keen area of interest as this guards space to a test below 1.2600 as a target area on the downside. On the upside, a break of 1.2781 opens the risk of a run to test the 1.2850s upside target area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD rose further above 1.0850 despite upbeat US economic data. The US Dollar strengthened after the releases but did not last long. Both Eurozone and US yields soared, while Wall Street tumbled. The market's attention is now focused on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates gains despite risk aversion and strong US
GBP/USD rebounded from under 1.2700 and climbed toward 1.2750. The pair is consolidating its gains despite impressive ADP and ISM Service PMI reports. More US labor market data is due on Friday with the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to break below $1,900 Premium
Gold Prices plummeted on Thursday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,902.62 a troy ounce. The US Dollar surged on the back of American employment-related data spurring risk aversion and leading to a stocks' sell-off.
Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN pares some of 200% gains
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock lost some of its 200% bounty of gains on Thursday after US labor market data surpassed market expectations. It had been enjoying a meteoric rise after the company hired a law firm to go after naked short sellers.