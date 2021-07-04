GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge

  • GBP/USD struggles to extend Friday’s recovery moves, stays inside bullish chart formation.
  • Momentum pullback teases the buyers, further losses envisioned.

GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play.

Given the sluggish Momentum line and the pair’s failures to extend the bounce off multi-day low, the quote may witness a pullback towards the 1.3800 round figure.

Though, any further downside will be tested by the stated bullish formation’s support line, around 1.3730. During the fall, June’s low around 1.3785 may act as an intermediate halt.

It’s worth noting that the pair’s declines past 1.3730 will be challenged by lows marked during March and April surrounding 1.3670.

Alternatively, an upside break of the 1.3845 resistance line will confirm the bullish chart pattern with an initial rise targeting late June’s top of the 1.4000 threshold.

However, GBP/USD upside beyond the 1.4000 round figure will be questioned by early June lows near 1.4080, a break of which could propel the quote to the 1.4240-50 area comprising the yearly highs, also the highest since April 2018.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3831
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.3831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3972
Daily SMA50 1.4028
Daily SMA100 1.3951
Daily SMA200 1.365
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3845
Previous Daily Low 1.3732
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3775
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.376
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3916
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3987

 

 

