GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2300, seems vulnerable to slide further

- GBP/USD remains well within the striking distance of a multi-month low set on Thursday.
- The BoE's surprise pause undermines the GBP and acts as a headwind amid a bullish USD.
- The technical setup favours bears and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from the 1.2235 area, or its lowest level since late March and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade near the 1.2280-1.2275 region, down for the third successive day, and seem vulnerable to decline further.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday. In contrast, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, signalling the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the end of this year, assists the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady just below a six-month peak. This, along with a generally softer tone around the equity markets, is seen benefitting the safe-haven Greenback and exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent steep downfall from the 1.1275 area, or a 17-month high touched in July, has been along a downward-sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term downtrend and favours bearish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, validating the bearish outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, a slide towards retesting the channel support, around the 1.2235-1.2230 region, looks like a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and drag spot prices further below the 1.2200 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 1.2170-1.2165 zone. The GBP/USD pair could extend the downfall further towards the 1.2140-1.2135 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.2100 mark.
On the flip side, any recovery above the 1.2300 round figure might now confront a stiff barrier near the overnight swing high, around the 1.2350 region. This is followed by resistance near the 1.2375 zone, which if cleared should allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.2400 mark. Any subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint, now turnd hurdle, near the 1.2435-1.2440 region.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2284
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2507
|Daily SMA50
|1.2683
|Daily SMA100
|1.2647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2352
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2471
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.