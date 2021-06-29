GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound appears capped near 1.3900

- GBP/USD attempts a bounce but the bearish bias remains intact.
- The cable confirms a descending triangle breakdown on the 4H chart.
- Bulls need to crack this key resistance near 1.3900 to reverse the downtrend.
GBP/USD is making a minor recovery attempt from daily lows of 1.3859, as the US dollar stalls its advance amid improving market mood.
A minor pullback in the US Treasury yields is also helping the rebound in the cable, although the risks continue to remain skewed to the downside.
This view holds true as the currency pair confirmed a descending triangle breakdown on the four-hour chart earlier in the Asian trades, having closed the candle below the horizontal trendline support at 1.3871.
Immediate support for the pair appears at the 1.3850 psychological level, below which the June 21 low of 1.3787 could be challenged.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has inched higher but still remains below the 50.00 level, suggesting that the bears will continue to hold their grip on the major.
A 21 and 50-Simple Moving Averages’ (SMA) bear cross also backs the downbeat price outlook.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
For the recovery to sustain in the near term, the price needs to recapture the 1.3903 hurdle, which is the confluence of the 21 and 50-SMAs.
Further up, the triangle resistance at 1.3919 will be on the buyers’ radars.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3871
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4038
|Daily SMA50
|1.4034
|Daily SMA100
|1.3952
|Daily SMA200
|1.3629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.