GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound triangle breakout failure challenges 1.3060 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The triangle bullish breakout is failing. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3060 level.

 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
The break from the triangle pattern is currently failing below the 1.3100 figure. The market is challenging the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).  
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is breaking down after rejecting the 1.3100 figure. The market is challenging the 1.3060 support and the 50/10 /SMAs. A breach below this level could lead to further downside with bears setting their eyes on the 1.3019 and 1.2965 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.307
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.312
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3053
Daily SMA100 1.2831
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3152
Previous Daily Low 1.3097
Previous Weekly High 1.312
Previous Weekly Low 1.2954
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3068
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3204

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

