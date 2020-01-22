GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound pressuring the 1.3140 resistance ahead of Asia

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is breaking up from a triangle pattern.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3140 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
GBP/USD is breaking up from a triangle pattern while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market at the start of 2020 is holding above the 1.3000 figure.  
   

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is challenging the 1.3140 resistance while trading above the main SMAs. As the market is breaking out the bulls want to extend the recent advance towards the 1.3175/1.3200 resistance zone and to 1.3280 resistance. Pullbacks can find support near 1.3100 figure and 1.3050 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3135
Today Daily Change 0.0091
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.3044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3077
Daily SMA50 1.3042
Daily SMA100 1.2814
Daily SMA200 1.269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3084
Previous Daily Low 1.2995
Previous Weekly High 1.312
Previous Weekly Low 1.2954
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2952
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.313
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3176

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

